New York Mayor Eric Adams announced his city would step up efforts to seize illegal guns and institute a multi-pronged plan to tackle crime.
Adams outlined his plan Monday, days after two New York City police officers were killed in a shooting.
“New Yorkers feel as if a sea of violence is engulfing our city. But as your mayor, I promise you I will not let this happen. We will not surrender our city to the violent few,” Adams said Monday afternoon at City Hall.
Philadelphia city officials, particularly Mayor Jim Kenney, should take note of Adam’s plan to see if there are aspects that can be adopted here.
Philadelphia, New York and many other American cities have witnessed a rash of gun violence last year and a few weeks into 2022.
New York, a city of 8.8 million people, recorded 488 homicides last year. By comparison, Philadelphia, a city of 1.6 million, recorded a record 560 homicides in 2021.
The plan by Adams should be strongly considered not only because Adams is the mayor of the nation’s largest city, but also because he is both a former New York City police captain and a police reform advocate.
In his speech Monday, announced the police department would increase cooperation with state and federal law enforcement to stem the flow of illegal guns into the city. He said he wanted officers to conduct spot checks for weapons at entry points into the city such as bus and train stations.
The mayor also wants the police department to use technology to identify people carrying weapons, including facial recognition technology.
Adams’ plan also called for expanding cash rewards for tipsters who share information on gun-related crimes and for the city to help businesses pay to install surveillance cameras.
The mayor said he would start or expand youth mentoring and employment programs and ask pastors and other faith leaders to deliver public safety messages to their congregations.
Adams is also seeking more funding for resources for mental health care and said he will focus on appointing city judges who have a “demonstrated commitment” to keeping criminals who use guns off the city streets.
“The sea of violence comes from many rivers. We must dam every river that feeds this greater crisis,” Adams said.
One of the most controversial parts of Adams’ plan calls for bringing back an anti-crime unit in the police department that was disbanded two years ago amid concerns it was responsible for a disproportionate number of excessive force complaints mainly by Blacks and Latino citizens against officers. It is best to avoid this part of Adams’ plan until its proven to work without violating the rights of racial minorities. But other parts of Adams’ plan for New York could possibly work in Philadelphia.
