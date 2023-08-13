Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with Mongolia's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene in her ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

(THE CONVERSATION) On Jan. 20, 2021, Kamala Harris became the first African American, the first person of South Asian descent and the firstwoman to serve as vice president of the United States.

More recently, she made history again by casting her 31st tie-breaking vote in the Senate, matching only one other vice president’s record for such votes. John C. Calhoun, who was vice president from 1825 to 1832, needed all eight years of his term to reach that number. In contrast, Harris has only been in office for two and a half years.

