Last week the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, which will become a new holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Though the Emancipation Proclamation became law at 12:01 the morning of Jan. 1, 1863, the trumpet of freedom was not heard by slaves in Galveston, Texas, until the announcement was made by a Union general on June 19, 1865, two and a half years later. Many see it as a counter move in the attempt to whitewash America’s racist past. Celebrated by freed African Americans in church-centered gatherings in Texas as early as 1886, the Lone Star state made it an official holiday in 1980.
I am reminded of the years of national debate over the establishment of a national holiday honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated in 1968 — a holiday initially opposed by President Ronald Reagan and other lawmakers until its passage in 1982.
In the years since, I have reached the sad conclusion that the establishment of such holidays is a mixed blessing at best. On the one hand, such annual commemorations are a source of great pride and accomplishment for Black people who have struggled for centuries for well-deserved recognition and acceptance.
Yet, what has the King holiday given us but weekend sales, a day off from school or work, and flowery speeches about the greatness of Dr. King? Just empty words spoken by those who have twisted his words in their attempt to sanitize his prophetic utterances.
Even our well-intended King days of service fail to translate into meaningful change in our communities and the stubborn structures of oppression. We clean up neighborhood trash but never clean that which is really dirty in American life. Many have taken his legacy and tucked it safely away in a museum display. I recall one year during a King holiday, a car dealer suggested in a television commercial that the best way to honor the life of Dr. King is to buy a new car.
I am aware that some of our fine, well-intentioned Black lawmakers were at the forefront of sponsoring the resolution establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day, or what some have called “our Black Fourth of July,” which is the problem. It’s ours, not theirs because they take no ownership of the sin that caused the need for the commemoration in the first place.
The truth of the matter is that behind the scenes, other lawmakers who voted in favor of the holiday resolution have been fierce and vocal obstructionists and have fought against creating laws and policies leading to a more just and equitable society. It is the height of hypocrisy for the Senate to pass such a resolution unanimously, while at the same time refusing to pass laws to curb states led by Republicans from making it more difficult for Black and brown people to vote.
We get another holiday, yet these unrepentant Republicans drag their feet in passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and continue to oppose the president’s infrastructure proposal that will repair bridges, roads, and limit greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs and make economic investments in communities of color. This, while whitewashing the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that threatened our cherished democracy. Even meaningful and sensible gun control proposals are stalled in a hopelessly divided and polarized Congress.
In a July 5, 1852, address in Rochester, New York’s Corinthian Hall entitled, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, abolitionist and former slave Fredrick Douglass pointed out the hypocrisy of white America celebrating its freedom while Blacks remained enslaved.
In his address, Douglass said, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn…The sunlight that brought life and healing to you has brought stripes and death to me.”
It‘s far easier to throw us another holiday than it is to bring about meaningful change in the racially suppressive structures that have historically dehumanized people of color. What we don’t need is another day off with a barrage of commercials promoting more sales and tempting us to spend money we need to save.
Will this latest holiday turn out to be like the King holiday, little more than just another symbol without meaning and a gesture without substance?
