Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the clear choice for Pennsylvania governor.
Shapiro has the right experience and vision and will be a bulwark against political extremism.
At a time when Republican state legislatures across the country are passing legislation to make voting more difficult and threatening civil rights, Shapiro will protect voting rights and our democracy.
In an interview with the New York Times, Shapiro correctly points out the real threat to our democracy.
“I think our democracy is truly being threatened. The only reason Pennsylvania has not suffered the way Texas and Georgia have with rollbacks of voting rights is because of the veto pen of our governor. We need to protect voting rights. And I’d like to work with people of both parties to expand voting rights.”
Shapiro will resist Republican efforts to limit abortion access in Pennsylvania and across the nation. With the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, the election of Shapiro takes on even greater significance.
With Philadelphia and other cities across the state challenged by rising gun violence, Pennsylvania needs Shapiro’s balanced and smart approach toward criminal justice reform and public safety.
He has led a bipartisan coalition to create a police misconduct database for Pennsylvania to keep bad cops off the streets. Yet he also enjoys the endorsement of police unions.
As governor, Shapiro pledges to put 2,000 more police officers on Pennsylvania streets to help reduce crime.
Shapiro is a proven fighter.
His investigation into clergy sexual abuse by the Catholic clergy took courage. He also joined with other attorneys general across the country to fight Trump’s first travel ban, got an injunction to halt Trump’s birth control rollback and sued to stop Pennsylvanians from being able to download plans to print 3D guns.
Shapiro has the right experience.
He has served as attorney general, chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Shapiro is not an extremist.
Several Republican leaders have endorsed Shapiro, a moderate Democrat, over Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, a far-right extremist.
In reference to Mastriano, former GOP congressman Charlie Dent said: “(He’s) an extremist who is a threat to the rule of law and the constitutional order.” Shapiro, on the other hand, “has integrity and always works to bring people together.”
Former congressman Jim Greenwood, the chairman of Republicans4Shapiro, called Shapiro “a sane, commonsense, well-thought-of public servant.”
Shapiro’s far-right opponent has extremist positions.
Mastriano opposes abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the pregnant woman, as well as criminal penalties for doctors and nurses who perform the procedure.
Mastriano has been linked to the QAnon conspiracy centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” of government and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.
Mastriano attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and continues to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and that there was widespread election fraud in Pennsylvania that helped President Joe Biden win.
Pennsylvania voters should be warned that if Mastriano is elected governor he would appoint the secretary of state to oversee elections and that could lead to chaos in the 2024 presidential election.
Mastriano is unfit to be governor.
Josh Shapiro is the clear choice for governor on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.