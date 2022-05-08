Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the May 17 primary to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor.
He does not need our endorsement for the primary. But we are going to endorse him anyway. We strongly endorse Shapiro in the May 17 primary for governor. Shapiro has the right experience and vision for the job.
In Pennsylvania, there is an open race for governor, as current Gov. Tom Wolf is term limited from running again. Wolf threw his support behind Shapiro, helping to clear the Democratic field.
When he announced his run for governor, Shapiro said expanding voting rights and protecting our democracy was central to his campaign.
In an interview with the New York Times, Shapiro said: “Voting rights will be a central issue in this election. And it certainly will be a central focus of my campaign. There’s a clear contrast between me and my dozen or so Republican opponents. They’re out peddling the big lie, and kind of pass these far-right litmus tests with their audits. And they’re doing real destruction to our democracy. I believe that a central focus of this campaign will be on the preservation of our democracy, and the protection of voting rights.”
Shapiro added: “I think our democracy is truly being threatened. The only reason Pennsylvania has not suffered the way Texas and Georgia have with rollbacks of voting rights is because of the veto pen of our governor. We need to protect voting rights. And I’d like to work with people of both parties to expand voting rights.”
Shapiro had already been campaigning as a protector against Republican efforts to limit abortion access. With the Supreme Court appearing poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, Shapiro’s stance takes on even greater significance.
“The only way women lose their rights in PA is if our Republican Legislature passes an abortion ban and a governor signs it,” Shapiro tweeted Tuesday after the disclosure that a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court supports overturning the 1973 landmark decision Roe V. Wade decision, which found a constitutional right to abortion. “I’m going to fight like hell, and veto that bill.”
Shapiro is a fighter.
His investigation into Catholic clergy sexual abuse took courage. He also joined with other attorney generals across the country to fight former President Donald Trump’s first travel ban, got an injunction to halt Trump’s birth control rollback and sued to stop Pennsylvanians from being able to download plans to print 3D guns.
Shapiro has experience.
He has served as attorney general, chairman of Montgomery County Board of Commissioner and member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
In the Democratic primary for governor, voters have an excellent candidate in Josh Shapiro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.