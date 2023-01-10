Overdose deaths from drugs like xylazine, cocaine, fentanyl and other opioids are entirely avoidable. As a society, we have a moral obligation to prevent avoidable death. But the moral obligation to prevent death must be weighed against the consequences an intervention can have on others.
In my experience, as a behavioral health professional and a person living in recovery, I’ve learned people argue for two reasons: (1) one person is doing something another person does not want them to do, or (2) one person is not doing something another person wants them to do.
This is the essence of the conflict regarding safe consumption sites.
I. Communities are frustrated that Harm Reduction Organizations are trying to establish safe consumption sites in their neighborhoods. A recent article, “Reject proposed drug injection sites,” is exemplary of people arguing because people are doing things others do not want them to do. In that article, the author, Irv Randolph, does not want outsiders to build a safe consumption site in Kensington. The author reasoned that Philadelphia should not have a safe consumption site because it would normalize drug use and marginalize the Kensington neighborhood. These are reasonable concerns because we have heard anecdotes of these consequences.
New York’s East Harlem is home to the U.S.’s first safe consumption site. There, the East Harlem community validates the author’s concerns by pointing to increased squalor, homelessness, and other drug-related crimes since the opening of the safe consumption site. Separately, we don’t know the deleterious extent a safe consumption site would have on property values in Kensington near the safe consumption site. Negative impacts on property values would hamstring community members’ progress in building generational wealth.
II. Harm Reduction Organizations are frustrated by communities resisting their attempts to set up safe consumption sites in their neighborhoods. A responsive article, “In support of safe use sites and love for drug users,” is exemplary of people arguing because people are not doing things others want them to do. In that article, the authors — Sarah Laurel and Jay Shifman — want a safe consumption site. They expressed wanting to keep people alive long enough to get them treatment. This is a laudable goal because we should want to prevent avoidable death.
But the authors cavalierly equate safe consumption facilities with bars and overlook that bars disrupt communities as they can lead to squalor, fighting and other drinking-related crimes. They also fail to recognize that establishing a safe consumption facility without the community’s consent may traumatize or retraumatize the community as it takes away their self-control, autonomy and dignity because the community is not the one making the decision. Despite this, the authors inexplicably declare “forced recovery” as “inhumane.”
III. Safe consumption sites are illegal in Philadelphia under federal law, but there is a solution no one is talking about.
The facts are this — in the Third Circuit, a federal judicial area that includes Philadelphia, safe consumption sites are illegal under what is colloquially known as the “Crack House Statute.” The law’s nickname does not do it justice as it is demonstrative of the stigma those living with a substance use disorder face. Notwithstanding, the law is the law. But I think the two positions can be reconciled without breaking the law.
On Feb. 25, 2020, Philadelphia’s federal trial court ruled that safe consumption sites were legal. The court noted that the Department of Justice acknowledged a safe consumption site could exist “if it operated essentially the same overdose prevention model out of a mobile van instead of a fixed piece of real property so long as no user ‘came into the mobile unit.’” Although this ruling was overturned on appeal, the topic of a mobile safe consumption site was not rejected outright. Judge Jane Roth’s dissent said, “…the government conceded that Safehouse could provide the exact same services it plans to provide in the Consumption Room if it did not do so indoors — if, for instance, it provided a Consumption Room inside a mobile van.” In other words, a safe consumption site could be on wheels.
A mobile safe consumption site may be preferable to a site located in a building because it allows for flexibility. First, a mobile safe consumption site could be agile in responding to overdose surges across the city, like North Philadelphia and West Philadelphia — two oft-forgotten neighborhoods when talking about the opioid epidemic. Second, a mobile safe consumption site broadens the net by engaging more people who use drugs because the mobile safe consumption site can come to them. Third, a mobile safe consumption site could help avoid negative consequences, like decreased property values, because the community would not become the treatment center.
