Canada Opioid Oasis

Julien Montreuil, assistant director at L'Anonyme, stands outside a mobile "safe injection site" van, where drug addicts can shoot up using clean needles and get medical supervision without fear of arrest, in Montreal in 2017. — Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

 Paul Chiasson

Jonathan Koehler, who has experience as a behavioral health professional, is living in recovery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.