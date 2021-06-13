One of the best strategies to learn something new during an interview is to ask the subject if there was a question they wished I had asked but hadn’t. Usually, they repeat what they said earlier. But when I asked Vice President Kamala Harris if there was anything she wished I had asked her during an interview last Friday, she shouted, “Voting rights!” Little did I know, she was telegraphing what was to come.
President Joe Biden on June 1, during a powerful speech marking 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, delivered an emotional defense of voting rights and announced that he was putting Harris in charge of the administration’s efforts to beat back Republican efforts to restrict them.
“With her leadership and your support, we’re going to overcome again, I promise you,” said the president. “But it’s going to take a hell of a lot of work.”
The vice president is ready. “We have to recognize that there are certain people that are threatened by the power of the people,” Harris told me, rattling off one piece of evidence after another. She cited the historic elections of Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock, the first African American elected to the Senate from Georgia, and Jon Ossoff, the first Jewish American elected to the Senate from Georgia. She noted the increase in voter participation by Asian Americans and the high turnout among Black people, especially Black women. And she pointed to the extensive use in the 2020 election of vote-by-mail and early voting.
According to the latest count from the Brennan Center for Justice, there are more than 389 bills being considered in 48 states that would keep people, particularly people of color, from exercising their right to vote. That includes Texas, where state House Democrats prevented a sweeping voter suppression bill from becoming law by walking out and denying Republicans the quorum needed to hold the vote.
At a news conference after the walkout, state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer said, “We knew today, with the eyes of the nation watching action in Austin, that we needed to send a message. And that message is very, very clear: Mr. President, we need a national response to federal voting rights.” Biden’s response was to put Harris in charge.
That move had been in the works since last month. The Washington Post reports that after a meeting with civil rights leaders concerned about the assault on voting rights in early May, Harris went to the president and asked to lead the battle to safeguard the franchise. That battle is now on a breakneck timetable, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., having announced that S. 1, the For the People Act, will be brought to the floor at the end of this month.
A lot of things have to fall into place to turn S. 1 into law, chief among them reform or elimination of the filibuster. Since Democrats were unable to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to hold a vote on a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, I can’t envision any scenario that results in the GOP voting for S. 1 to save voting rights. I sincerely hope I am wrong.
“A democracy is its strongest when all of the people participate,” Harris told me last Friday, a phrase she repeated in a statement after Biden’s announcement on June 1. “It is weaker when people are eliminated from participating.” Our democracy is very weak right now. It’s going to take a hell of a lot of work to save it. Yes, Harris is leading the effort, and I have every faith in her. But it is the Senate that has to cast the votes to save our democracy. That it quite possibly won’t shows just how close we are to losing it. To losing everything.
