“I’ll be back more often.”
Those were Kobe Bryant’s final words to me last March, moments before he dipped out of Alexander Hamilton School and hopped into an idling Black Escalade that swept him through the rain, up Interstate Highway 95 and to an afternoon business meeting in New York City.
I’d just watched Kobe read from a novel he co-authored — “The Wizenard Series, Training Camp” — with selected students at the school in West Philadelphia, and then participate, very candidly and intimately, with hundreds of students in an assembly.
I can’t begin to describe how joyous the students were in the aftermath, particularly the young boys. In that moment, all the holes in their souls were made whole.
It was magical.
However, the person who appeared to be enjoying it most was Kobe. He bellowed with laughter; he imparted life lessons; and he thoughtfully answered questions from students who couldn’t fathom that they were within earshot of him.
He was at home and at ease — molding, motivating and enthralling all at once.
When he said those words to me as he left I was a little skeptical, but mostly I sensed he was serious and that he wanted to pour into those young and impressionable teens in West Philly and other places where a little more is required.
Now that he’s gone, having died last Sunday in a helicopter accident alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others near Los Angeles, and as so many struggle to reconcile this, I understand now that it is not for me to judge his promise to “be back more often” because he no longer has that option.
But I do. You do. We do.
His promise now resonates with me like a charge to do more because, well, quite frankly I know I can do more for others in the places and spaces I occupy, now and in the future. How pretentious of me to think that I have done enough to be in position to even consider holding Kobe accountable for his words while not readjusting my own standards.
Bryant, 41, was building anew, at least publicly, following a 20-year career with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers that saw him win five NBA championships, twice named Finals Most Valuable Player, named league MVP and appear in 18 All-Star games. Building with the four daughters he now seemed inseparable from; building with students like those at Hamilton who hung on his every word that day.
This unspeakable tragedy has been suffocating us. I've not been able to find answers to my questions so I'm going to stop searching for them. I'm also beginning to realize that that's not the assignment.
That’s what I’m taking away from this. I simply don’t know how many more times I’m going to say to myself, “Kobe is dead,” thinking that it might not be true. It’s not going to change.
But I can.
Bryant was clearly working to be better in his second act after basketball. Was he perfect? Hell no. But he was doing what we all should always work for: to be a better version of ourselves today than we were yesterday. He was channeling that single-mindedness that made him an iconic megastar to impact others. That’s not an easy transition because excelling to the degree that he did as an elite athlete requires an immeasurable level of selfishness and is the antithesis of what he had transitioned to so successfully.
I can do that. At a minimum, I can try harder. I can commit to be better for my family. Better for someone who is carrying a load that they need help with.
Why? Because if you live long enough that person will most assuredly one day be you.
So thanks, Kobe. God bless you, your family, those who lost their lives with you in that tragic accident, and those left behind to mourn.
I can “come back more often.” For now, we all can. I think that’s the lesson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.