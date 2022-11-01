In their only public debate last week with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman addressed what he said was the elephant in the room.
Since a stroke in May, Fetterman relies on closed-captioning technology to aid with his auditory processing problems. Before the debate began, Fetterman warned he may garble a few words.
Fetterman did struggle in the debate with enunciating his positions. On style points, Oz, a TV personality for years, was far smoother in his delivery, sometimes too smooth.
But the smooth talking Oz can’t be trusted.
Formerly associated with Oprah Winfrey, Oz has radically switched his positions on the issues. He now owes his political career to former President Donald Trump.
Oz has promoted various fake medical products from which he has made millions. He downplayed the COVID pandemic, claiming that it could be cured with unproven remedies.
Oz’s primary residence was New Jersey until earlier this year when he bought a home in Pennsylvania to qualify for the Pennsylvania race, entering the Republican primary.
Voters should not be fooled by Oz’s slick presentation and Fetterman’s stumbling of words, resulting from the after effects of his stroke.
In his recent interview with the Tribune’s editorial board, Fetterman demonstrated that he’s intellectually capable of serving. (Oz was also invited but did not respond).
According to his doctor, Fetterman is better today than he was in the summer, and is likely to be better still by the time he sits in the Senate, should he win.
Voters can’t afford to sit out this election.
The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.
The race, for the open Senate seat held by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey, may determine which party controls the Senate. If the Republican Party takes control of either the House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate or both, they could block Biden’s legislative agenda and judicial appointments.
There will be no expansion of federal voting rights protection from the conservative dominated Supreme Court and Republican controlled state legislatures that have passed and continue to pass laws that make voting more difficult. There will be no chance of federal protection to ensure access to abortion. Legislation to protect citizens from excessive police force will continue to be stalled in Congress.
This is why it comes to someone who will represent the interests of Pennsylvania and the nation, Fetterman is the far better choice.
Fetterman will protect voting rights, access to abortion, and healthcare.
Fetterman can counter the fake populist appeal of Trump and Republicans in Congress.
Fetterman is popular in many working-class communities in Pennsylvania because he has lived and worked in the state.
Before he was elected lieutenant governor in 2018, Fetterman served 13 years as mayor of Braddock, a small majority Black steel town south of Pittsburgh.
He is right on the issues.
Fetterman has been a promoter of criminal justice reform and a supporter of expanded access to health care. As lieutenant governor he promoted the decriminalization of marijuana.
On the issues of abortion, the minimum wage and student debt, Fetterman is a clear contrast from Oz’s conservative positions.
In the debate, Oz said the decision to restrict abortions should be left to the states and even to local officials.
While Fetterman reiterated that if elected he would support the codification of a woman’s right to abortion.
Fetterman is the better choice. He has the political experience and right values to proudly represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.
