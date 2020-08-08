Who should be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election?
Over the past several months, this question has been intensely debated in America.
Ever since Biden pledged in a debate earlier this year to select a woman as his running mate, the question has been: Who?
The lobbying and campaigning to sway the former Vice President has been heated, sexist, and racist.
Jotaka Eaddy, founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social impact and political consulting firm, states that the past few months Black women have had to encounter and pushback against narratives of being “too ambitious” and “not loyal.”
Leah Daughtry, the 2016 Democratic Convention Chair, and a coalition of 100 Concerned Black Women Leaders, denounced the racist and sexist attacks against potential African American Vice Presidential candidates.
“We are servant leaders — motivated by a desire to uplift and advance our communities and nation,” the letter said. “And we will not tolerate racist or sexist tropes consistently utilized in an effort to undermine our power.”
“No matter who you are supporting for Vice President, you should be equally outraged by the blatant disrespect of Black women.”
Similarly, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, argues that the selection of Black women for Vice President or any leadership roles should not be cast as “an either/or proposition.”
She states that this “bifurcation fallacy”— presenting an argument as “either/or” — is problematic because “in reality the answer can be both/and.’”
While I have a great deal of respect for Representative James Clyburn, it is very disturbing for the highest ranking member in the House of Representatives to argue that a Black woman as Biden’s Vice Presidential running mate “is a plus, not a must.”
By this statement, Clyburn, who many argue saved and propelled Biden’s failing campaign, seems to be working against the civil rights that he has spent his entire life advancing and defending.
Instead of focusing on the Vice Presidential candidate being an African American woman, Clyburn argues that African Americans must focus on “other things.”
For him, advocating for “an African American woman to sit on the United States Supreme Court” is his “priority.”
He states that: “It’s a shame that we have had three women to sit on the United States Supreme Court, and no one has ever given the kind of consideration that is due to an African American woman. That, to me, is priority.”
While Clyburn makes a strong argument that the Supreme Court “has neutered the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” he does not address the unanswered question:
Why do Black people, and in this case Black women, have to be happy with only “one” leadership position?
With all due respect, it is 2020 and African American leaders are still arguing just to get “one seat” at the table!
As the debate continues beyond the Vice Presidential candidate selection, Rockeymoore Cummings is right: “It’s disturbing that Rep. Clyburn would make this point at this moment in time during the Vice Presidential selection process.”
“Racism, sexism and well–worn tropes, focusing on personal traits — likeability, ambition, temperament- should no longer infect the conversation about qualified Black women,” Rockeymoore Cummings states.
“We don’t accept being told Black women don’t belong in the VP conversation. We are standing together, affirming Black women, advocating for ourselves and making clear that we know the value of what we bring to the table.”
If there ever was a moment to stand up against racism and sexism, the time is now.
Given that Black women are the “highest propensity voters” in the nation, America, and particularly the Democratic Party, can no longer overlook the power, the voice, the vote, and the leadership of Black women.
It is time for Black women to be represented at the highest levels of leadership…past time.
As the open letter from the 100 Concerned Black Women Leaders noted, America is accustomed to the racist myth of “a happy, Black servant portrayed as a happy domestic worker loyal to her White employer.” That day is over.
Black women are not only qualified but are ambitious without remorse.
It is time for Joe Biden, should he be elected, to embrace the very population that embraced him in South Carolina and brought him to the presidential dance.
Black women brought Biden to the dance. And now it is time for them to be the dance partner.
As always, keep the faith!
