We’ve cried, fought and prayed, but the question still remains: How many more tears must be shed, families ripped apart and bodies buried before Black lives really start to matter?
Walter Wallace Jr. — a husband, father and son from my neighborhood who struggled with mental health issues — is just another victim of the systematic racism that permeates law enforcement and oppression that continues crippling our communities of color.
While an investigation is ongoing, simply calling his killing “justified” is unacceptable and does not make it right. It does not help Wallace’s mother, who pleaded for her son’s life before it was taken, sleep at night. The fact is he did not have to die.
Even though the Wallace family is not looking for charges, they are looking for change, and we have a responsibility to help them get it.
I want to be clear that I respect and am forever grateful to our dedicated men and women in blue who risk their lives on the job to protect our communities on a daily basis. However, they still need to be held accountable for their actions.
Wallace joins what seems to be a never-ending list of Black individuals who have paid the ultimate price for the unnecessary acts of police, where names like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor come to mind.
Even though Wallace was not the first, he needs to be the last, and we have the power to instill real police reforms to prevent further heartbreak, while helping law enforcement carry out its commitment to preserve human life.
This means directing police funds to equip officers with non-lethal weapons, like stun guns, and connect them with the de-escalation training needed to better prepare them to face crisis in the field safely.
I strongly believe if these policies and procedures were in place at the time, Wallace’s situation would have ended peacefully instead of in a hail of gunfire.
I am hopeful that change is possible after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw agreed to release body cam footage of Wallace’s final moments — which is a first in the department’s history — along with news regarding new training for officers and 911 dispatchers to better handle these kinds of emergency calls.
Still, this must be just the first of many steps taken in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, which must also include the reassurance that mental health help is accessible and available to those who need it most, especially in times of crisis.
We already know progress is achievable if we work together. The proof is on the national stage, where we are set to swear in Kamala Harris, this country’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.
I will continue using my role to bridge the gap and strengthen police-community relations and fight to pass laws to ensure law enforcement is answering the true needs of our neighborhoods.
I refuse to let Wallace end up as another forgotten statistic. We must act now and send a clear message once and for all that calling 911 should never be a death sentence and that Black lives indeed do matter.
