Imagine this: You’ve just finished a 12-hour shift at work. You’re exhausted, your body aches and you can barely keep your eyes open. But then, a sudden burst of energy comes over you because you know when you get home, you get to see your 10-year-old son.
As you start your car, you hear blaring sirens in the distance but think nothing of it.
You turn up your street when suddenly, you see police lights flashing. As you get closer, you realize several police officers and a large crowd are outside your front porch. You suddenly go numb.
You muster the strength to get out of the car and run up the front steps in a panic, where you’re met by a police officer who utters words you’ve only heard in your nightmares: I’m sorry, but your son has been shot.
This scenario plays out far too often across Philadelphia. In a recent surge of shootings, innocent children have been caught in the crossfire.
This year alone, the city has seen more than 1,000 shootings, and police say at least 100 children have been victims. No one should have to worry about losing their son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild when they go outside to play. However, these fears are certainly warranted, with tragedies dating back decades.
In 1988, 5-year-old Marcus Yates, a kindergartner at the Cassidy School, was shot to death. He was caught in a crossfire inside a corner store in Southwest Philadelphia.
In 2004, 10-year-old Faheem Thomas-Childs was shot in the face during a shootout between two groups of men near the T.M. Peirce Elementary School.
After these killings, we said this cannot happen again. Yet, in 2020, Zamar Jones, a 7-year-old in the wrong place at the wrong time, was killed while playing on his porch.
Three generations of Black boys lost.
Enough is enough. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to stopping the bloodshed, and arresting our way out of this problem is certainly not the answer.
Part of changing this culture of killing must involve coming together and forming a collaborative effort that includes law enforcement, elected officials, community leaders and neighbors — especially our young people.
We’re seeing this play out already with the creation of the Group Violence Intervention plan, along with a number of virtual town halls and community meetings to address the issue, which I proudly participated in with local police, city councilmembers and those who lost loved ones to this pandemic.
However, our efforts can’t stop there. Another critical step is getting our kids on the right path from the beginning.
I’m working on legislation to require schools to include conflict resolution in their curriculums. Helping young people understand the difference between right and wrong and educating them with the skills to safely cope with an issue aids in deterring them from turning to violence to solve a problem.
That — combined with fully funding our schools, investing in after-school activities and dedicating resources to programs geared toward connecting our students with good-paying jobs — are all integral to getting them off the streets and keeping them productive and motivated to be successful.
Our hearts are broken, and many of our neighborhoods are shattered.
Now is the time to act, but we can’t do it alone. Gun violence is a community problem that requires a community solution.
Together, we can stop the suffering and pave a brighter future for generations to come.
