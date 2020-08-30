One of the most memorable moments of the 2016 Democratic National Convention held right here in Philadelphia occurred when Khizr Khan — an immigrant and Gold Star father whose son lost his life fighting in Iraq — pulled out a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution. Khan challenged Donald Trump to read it, saying, “In this document, look for the words ‘liberty’ and ‘equal protection of law.’ Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending the United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders and ethnicities.”
The 2016 Democratic National Convention was a testament to our American diversity — a diversity based on a welcoming, inclusive and hopeful nation focused on realizing a better and brighter future for all Americans.
Last week’s Republican National Convention was eerily focused on apocalyptic conspiratorial negativity and anything but a welcoming, hopeful message of American strength, diversity and inclusion. It was a loud and angry exaltation of Trumpian superiority and privilege laced with threatening, hate-filled tirades and lies that blatantly ignored the truth on so many fronts — including that over 170,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 because of President Donald Trump’s dismissive arrogance and incompetence.
Trump’s strident message of division permeated a convention that gave prominence to speaker after speaker who focused on fear and hate — including a white gun-waving couple from Missouri who aimed loaded weapons at peaceful civil rights marchers who walked through their neighborhood.
On the day that Jacob Blake’s Black children saw him shot in the back seven times by a white law enforcement officer in Wisconsin, Mark and Patricia McCloskey justified their gun-waving behavior by calling peaceful racial justice marchers a “mob” intent on trying “to destroy you.” They raised the white superiority lie that diversity in the suburbs will bring “crime” and “lawlessness.”
This abhorrent racist code language has been used by countless generations to exclude and discriminate against Black Americans, denying them access to good jobs, quality education, health care, capital acquisition and home ownership — the basis for the American Dream. After a summer when countless Americans of all colors rose up to demand that “Black Lives Matter,” Donald Trump is now in full attack mode against basic civil rights and liberties for Americans who do not look like him.
Trump’s lineup of speakers ignored his culpability in the 170,000 American deaths from COVID-19. They spoke of the pandemic in the past tense — as if it has gone away. More than 1,700 Philadelphians have been killed by the virus, as it continues to rage in many parts of our country.
Trump gave prominence to a virulent anti-choice activist and vocal opponent of women’s reproductive rights. Her speech was littered with false claims about Planned Parenthood and the health services they provide. She bragged that police would be “smart” to racially profile her own biracial son, and that “in a godly household, the husband would get the final say” over how his wife votes.
Nowhere in any of the speeches was there mention of Trump’s attempt to end funding for the Social Security benefits that hundreds of thousands of Philadelphians rely on. There was no mention of his ceaseless corruption and his tax giveaways that enrich the already wealthy — while making it easier for corporations to ship jobs overseas. And there was certainly no mention of his failed coronavirus response that has left 170,000 Americans dead and millions of Americans out of work.
Trump’s Republican Party has proved they don’t care about working Americans. They are laser-focused on keeping power and trying to distract us from Trump’s failures with chaos, deception and shouting down the truth at every turn. I trust the citizens of Philadelphia and our nation to see through their lies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.