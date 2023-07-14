Israel Palestinians

A Palestinian woman walks on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on July 5 after the Israeli army withdrew. — AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

 Majdi Mohammed

Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin on July 4 after two days of heavy aerial bombardment and ground invasion. According to reports, 12 Palestinians were killed and over 100 wounded in what the Israeli military described as a “counter-terrorism operation.” One Israeli soldier was also reportedly killed.

The site of the latest confrontation is not new. The Jenin refugee camp, on the western edge of the town of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, has often experienced violence between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants.

Maha Nassar of the University of Arizona wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

