The public hearings of the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol should expose those involved in the insurrection and help to hold them accountable for their crimes.
The House committee investigating the attack expects Thursday’s prime-time hearing began to show that American democracy was put at grave risk.
The committee began to reconstruct how former President Donald Trump refused for two more weeks to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
The committee’s year-long investigation with 1,000 interviews will be a public record for history. A final report should provide an accounting of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the British set fire in 1814, and ensure it never happens again.
“This is not a game,” said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard professor and co-author of “How Democracies Die,” who has written extensively on the world’s democratic governments.
“We suffered an assault on our democracy the likes of which none of us have seen in our lifetime,” said Levitsky.
“We’re going to tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the committee.
“You really have to go back to the Civil War to understand anything like it.”
But the House committee’s year-long investigation of the insurrection would be a serious disappointment if the intended result is only an emotional rehashing of the attack.
The best hope is that the public hearings change some opinions of Trump loyalists, but that is unlikely. A more realistic outcome is that Democrats, Republicans and independents who are not beholden or intimidated by Trump demand action.
Specifically, the Justice Department, which has already charged over 800 people in connection with Jan. 6, must hold Trump, those in his inner circle and top Republican lawmakers who participated and incited the violent attack accountable for their actions.
