The House select committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday.
After 18 months of investigating the events and causes of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack from more than 1,000 closed-door interviews and 10 public hearings, the special House committee made a correct and courageous decision.
The charges recommended by the committee are conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and aiding an insurrection.
The Justice Department will ultimately deciding whether to prosecute former President Donald Trump or others.
The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans were right to recommend that the Justice Department consider criminal charges against Trump. Chairman Bennie Thompson says the criminal justice system can provide accountability. Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chairwoman, says every president in American history has defended the orderly transfer of power, “except one.”
The panel’s recommendations for criminal charges against Trump are the logical conclusion based on the evidence. The panel’s recommendations come after an exhaustive and aggressive congressional investigation.
Thompson, D-Miss., said Trump “broke the faith” that people have when they cast ballots in a democracy. “He lost the 2020 election and knew it,” Thompson said. “But he chose to try to stay in office through a multi-part scheme to overturn the results and block the transfer of power.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump gave an incendiary speech to his supporters falsely telling them that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
The speech had an immediate impact on his supporters, who beat their way past police, injuring many of them. The Jan. 6 rioters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election win, echoing Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud and sending lawmakers and others running for their lives.
The attack came after weeks of Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat. Many of Trump’s former aides testified about his unprecedented pressure on states, on federal officials and on Vice President Mike Pence to find a way to thwart the popular will. The committee has also described in great detail how Trump incited the crowd at a rally that morning and then did little to stop his supporters for several hours as he watched the violence unfold on television.
“This is someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn’t exist, this is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol,” California Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democratic member of the panel, said on CNN Sunday. “If that’s not criminal, then I don’t know what it is.”
Cheney said Trump’s inaction is “among the most shameful” of the committee’s findings.
For hours Trump did nothing to stop the insurrection. This was a dereliction of duty.
The panel’s massive trove of evidence clearly showed that Trump is to blame for the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. He must be held accountable for his actions.
As Thompson correctly pointed out: “No one, including a former president, is above the law.”
