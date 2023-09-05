Fatal Store Shooting Florida

A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during a press conference by Sheriff T.K. Waters in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 27.

—Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP

 Bob Self

“There were no red flags,” said Jacksonville Sherriff TK Waters during a news conference about a mass shooting in which a white gunman killed three Black people and himself in a Dollar General store.

With the facts that we know now, it is worth counting the number of warning signs. Hopefully, we can learn by examining missed indicators that the shooter was a danger to himself or others.

Valda Crowder, MD, MBA, is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who serves as medical director of emergency medicine at UPMC Community Hospital in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is director of the Health Committee for Black Women for Positive Change. TriceEdneyWire.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.