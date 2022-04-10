Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed Thursday as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Senate confirmed Jackson in a 53-47 vote, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.
Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who will retire this summer.
Jackson deserved confirmation because of her deep experience of nine years on the federal bench and her temperament, intellect and legal experience.
Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
Unfortunately, the vote was closer than it should be for such a well-qualified nominee. She should have received overwhelming support similar to the bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past.
Three Republican senators supported Jackson, a bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
The three Republicans, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney all said the same thing — they might not always agree with Jackson, but they found her to be enormously well qualified for the job.
Collins said that even though she may not always agree with her, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”
After a bruising 30 hours of hearings and aggressive interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the high court’s more than 200-year history.
Democrats criticized the Republicans’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at the committee’s vote earlier this week. The panel deadlocked on the nomination 11-11, but the Senate voted to discharge it from committee and moved ahead with her confirmation.
In an impassioned moment during the hearings last month, Booker, who is also Black, told Jackson that he felt emotional watching her testify. He said he saw “my ancestors and yours” in her image.
“But don’t worry, my sister,” Booker said. “Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”
