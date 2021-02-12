But anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is love.
1 John 4:8
Today is Valentine’s Day. It’s the day set aside on the calendar to celebrate love.
It is a day to express love between spouses, love between partners, love between even friends.
As I reflect upon Valentine’s Day, I want to remind us of God’s love.
Whether we have a partner or a spouse, or not, we all have the benefit of God’s love.
At the core of the Christian faith is God’s love.
Yes, God’s love is unconditional. God’s love is unwavering. God’s love is unfailing.
God has proven His love for us throughout humanity. God has demonstrated His through a covenantal relationship with humanity since creation.
Even when we make mistakes and fall, it is God’s love that is patient with us and extends to us grace and mercy.
In Genesis, we learn of Adam and Eve’s sin, yet it was God’s love that covered their nakedness, once they learned of it, He moved past their shame, and He gave them a second chance.
Later we learn of the Israelites’ several rebellions, yet it was God’s love that maintained His covenant relationships with them.
In 1 John 4:7-8, the writer reminds us: “To truly love, we must first know God.” Love starts with God and ends with God because God is love. God’s love is not physical love, but it is one of his attributes. Love is who He is. And who He has called us to be.
Yes, all God does is out of love. God’s display of love is pure and true.
God loves us when we are right, but God also loves us when we are wrong. For it is God’s love, that will help get us right!
And because we are made in God’s image, we too can love.
Love isn’t something that is derived from within us.
Love is radical. It is supernatural.
For it is this kind love that God calls us to–the love that loves our neighbor as much as we love ourselves– that must come from Him.
In fact, love is so embedded in Him, that God – through Jesus – commands us to do just that. In John 13:34, Jesus said ‘a new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”
So this Valentine’s Day, I want to encourage you to do four things:
1) Remember you are loved. Make a list of the ways in which God has shown you love.
2) Embrace God’s love. Thank God for loving you when you are right and when you are wrong.
3) Live God’s commandment. Name and show love to at least three people who you know need to receive God’s unconditional love.
4) Reciprocate. Tell God that you love Him!
Beloved, this is a special Valentine’s Day. Regardless of whether you have a special earthly Valentine, remember that you have the ultimate Valentine and that is God!
As always, keep the faith and remember God is love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.