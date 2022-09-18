The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House has voted 162-38 — with support from 10 Philadelphia Democrats — to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by a legislative committee searching for grounds to impeach him.
Krasner and his supporters criticized the resolution as improper, rushed and undemocratic. Any enforcement action would require another House vote.
The question is whether there should be impeachment hearings against Krasner?
We oppose impeachment mainly because Philadelphia voters elected and re-elected Krasner twice by landslides. Impeachment would undermine the will of the voters.
Supporters for impeachment would have to prove “dereliction of duty,” or some other criminal conduct by Krasner.
Krasner, a progressive Democrat, should not face impeachment because Republicans oppose his criminal justice reform efforts.
Republican legislators argue that Krasner’s policies have contributed to the city’s gun violence crisis.
But most Philadelphia voters don’t appear to blame Krasner or Mayor Jim Kenney, both of whom were reelected by large margins.
At the same time it would be wrong to portray all criticism against Krasner as support of a Republican agenda or support for policies that would bring about the return of mass incarceration.
Most Philadelphians want criminal justice reform and public safety.
Former Mayor Michael Nutter, former District Attorney Seth Williams, Kenney, all Democrats, and former prosecutors under Democratic district attorneys have been critical at times of Krasner.
Some family members of violent crime victims and victim advocates complain that Krasner has been overly lenient toward violent criminals. Some argue that his policies have set criminals free to repeatedly terrorize Black and brown communities.
Legitimate criticism that is not politically motivated should not be dismissed.
Impeachment assumes that Philadelphia voters are acting against their own self-interest. But there is no groundswell of community opposition against Krasner. In fact, local lawmakers and community held a rally Wednesday night at Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church in support of Krasner.
In the absence of opposition from voters, impeachment is a misguided attempt to bypass and undermine the electoral process.
Whether Krasner is an effective leader can and should be debated but whether he stays or goes is best left to the electoral process.
Republicans in Harrisburg are not the overseers of Philadelphia. They cannot decide what’s best. Ultimately, it is up to Philadelphia voters to hold their elected officials accountable.
