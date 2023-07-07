Student debt

Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, an undergrad at Grambling State University facing over $10,000 in student loans, demonstrates outside the Supreme Court on Friday. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

For my whole adult life, debt and financial hardship has dictated my path, first through a cycle of generational poverty and now in the form of student debt. With Friday’s Supreme Court decision, it looks as if I have many years ahead of student loan repayment. It could take, quite literally, the rest of my working life before my student loans are paid off.

On Friday, the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. In a 6-3 ruling, the court found that the Department of Education “doesn’t have the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal.” This is devastating news.

Rachel Clark is a former school teacher now working in the tech industry. CNN

