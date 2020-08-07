By sending federal agents to cities to quell largely peaceful protests and defending Confederate figures, President Donald Trump is throwing a political Hail Mary.
A Hail Mary pass is a very long forward pass in American football, typically made in desperation, with only a small chance of success. The quarterback usually throws such a pass as a last-ditch attempt to win the game.
Trump is desperate.
As coronavirus cases surge and demands for racial justice spread across the country, Trump is facing broad disapproval for his management of the two major crises gripping the nation, with two-thirds of Americans giving him low marks for both his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his handling of race relations, according to polls.
An ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 67% disapprove of the president’s oversight of the pandemic.
This should not come as a surprise. The president has largely left leadership on the coronavirus to the nation’s governors and local leaders. He has been misleading and inconsistent in his messaging by initially downplaying the impact of the virus, refusing to wear a mask in public for months after it was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and repeatedly undermining Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
Trump is also facing broad disapproval for his handling of race relations. More than half (57%) of white Americans and overwhelming majorities of Black Americans (92%) and Hispanics (83%) disapprove of the president’s handling of this issue.
When asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling race relations,” only 32% of those surveyed in the ABC News/Ipsos Poll in July approved, with 67% expressing disapproval.
Trump continues to downplay the threat posed by the virus, even as the total number of confirmed cases in the United States approaches 5 million.
Yet Trump has falsely claimed that “99% of [coronavirus cases] are totally harmless,” while casting the movement to remove statues of controversial figures in the country’s history as the most pressing threat to the nation.
His defense of dead treasonous defenders of the Confederacy is out of step with most Americans.
Americans are more than eight times more likely to have a negative reaction to the Confederate flag than a positive one, polls show, marking a shift from just five years ago.
In a 2015 poll from Pew Research Center, 13% said they had a positive reaction to the Confederate flag, compared with 28% who said they had a negative reaction. Now, only 5% say they have a positive reaction to the defining emblem of the Confederacy, while 43% have a negative one.
After weeks of protests, Trump ordered the deployment of agents and officers from the Department of Homeland Security to protect federal property and monuments in Portland, Oregon. He also used fighting rising crime as an excuse to threaten to send uninvited DHS agents to cities led by Democratic mayors.
While the homicide rate is rising in Philadelphia, Chicago and some other American cities, DHS, with its specialized national security focus, is not the agency for a job that is traditionally the responsibility of local police.
The agency, created after the Sept. 11 attacks to improve the nation’s response to terrorism, is being used to tear gas and bludgeon Americans exercising their constitutional right to protest racial injustice.
Peaceful protests were already happening for weeks before early July when Trump sent federal agents that have ignited chaos in Portland.
So why is he doing this? The answer is politics. It is not coincidence that he is taking these actions as polls show Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, by double digits.
As polls show increasing disapproval of his leadership and rising support for Biden, Trump is using federal agents to save his campaign for re-election.
As the New York Times reports, Trump’s “re-election campaign is spending millions of dollars on several ominous television ads that promote fear and dovetail with his political message of law and order.”
The Times reports that the ad campaign “tries to tie its dark portrayal of Democratic-led cities to Mr. Trump’s main rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., with exaggerated images intended to persuade viewers that lawless anarchy would prevail if Mr. Biden won the presidency.”
Trump is seeking to boost his poll numbers by attempting to show Democrats as being soft on crime and protesters that he described as “thugs.”
This is not a new political tactic.
Fifty-two years ago, Richard Nixon successfully ran on a law-and-order platform to win election in 1968. Trump is hoping that a similar strategy will work for him in 2020.
We cannot let him succeed. He must be defeated in November.
