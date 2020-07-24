When they give his eulogy, John Lewis will be remembered for an amazing life of sacrifice and service.
He will be remembered as the son of a sharecropper in rural Alabama during the days of Jim Crow segregation, who rose from poverty to become a civil rights leader and congressman.
He will be remembered as the former chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the youth-led nonviolent group that helped to end segregation in the South with sit-ins, marches and other forms of direct action.
He will be remembered as a lieutenant to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and, at age 23, the youngest person to speak at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
“How long can we be patient? We want our freedom now,” Lewis said in his speech.
He will also be remembered by his colleagues as the “Conscience of Congress,” because he provided moral clarity on issues of equality and justice in the House of Representatives, where he served since his election in 1986.
These are all accurate descriptions of the life of Lewis, who died at the age of 80 on July 17.
But hero describes him best.
Lewis fits the very definition of a hero — “A person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.”
He did not rush into burning buildings or give his life in war.
But in his lifetime, Lewis fought and led many battles.
On March 7, 1965, Lewis was beaten by an Alabama state trooper and had his skull fractured while attempting to lead an estimated 600 voting rights marchers out of Selma to Montgomery in a violent confrontation that became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Just weeks later, after spending two days in a hospital, Lewis joined thousands of others during the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march.
The former student activist was arrested at least 40 times in the civil rights era, and several more times as a congressman.
For his lifetime of service, President Barack Obama presented Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2011.
Lewis faced a different kind of foe in his final years.
“I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said after announcing in December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.
Until his last days, Lewis continued to fight for the causes he believed in while battling cancer.
The youngest and last survivor of the Big Six, Lewis made it clear that he had no plans to step aside from his seat in Congress while he underwent treatment.
He said being elected to Congress “has been the honor of a lifetime” as he continued working for his constituents from Capitol Hill.
“I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life,” he said.
Added Lewis: “I have a fighting chance.”
This courageous and committed leader fought cancer with the tenacity that he fought discrimination.
He has lost that battle.
But he will be remembered for the many battles that he did win that help make this country better.
He will be remembered as an American hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.