Kanye West made his first presidential campaign appearance in North Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19.
It was a circus. In a rambling, hour-long speech on a makeshift stage he ranted and cried, while wearing a bulletproof vest marked security and 2020 shaved in on his head. He even insulted the memory of Harriet Tubman.
West, 43, is running as a candidate for his self-styled “Birthday Party.”
It is unclear if West is willingly or unknowingly helping Donald Trump get re-elected president. Is West being duped or is he duping us?
What is clear is that Republicans with ties to Trump’s re-election are openly working to put the rapper on swing state ballots in places like Ohio, Wisconsin and Colorado.
They’re trying to pull votes away from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by chipping away at Biden’s support among Black voters.
The campaign to use West’s celebrity status is a cynical ploy.
Black voters helped to deliver the Democratic nomination to Biden by rescuing his floundering campaign in a commanding win in the South Carolina primary. However, that success was heavily dependent on older Black voters.
A Washington Post-Ipsos poll in June suggested that while Biden had majority support among Black voters aged 18-39, there was skepticism about Biden himself. Among Black Americans under age 40 who were polled, 32% said they didn’t feel he was sympathetic to the problems of Black people. And 24% of respondents under 40 said they felt Biden is “biased” against Black people, in contrast to much lower percentages for middle-aged and senior respondents who felt that way.
Every gaffe that he makes about Black Americans makes it harder for Biden to generate excitement about his candidacy among young African-American voters.
GOP operatives are hoping that the West campaign attracts some young African Americans who may despise Trump but are not inspired by his Democratic rival. Trump himself retweeted an article saying a West candidacy is designed “to siphon [B]lack votes away from Biden” and added that “Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!” And West is saying he doesn’t care if he costs Biden the White House and seems fine with that if it helps his pal Trump. “I’m not denying it; I just told you,” West told Fortune.
The Trump campaign professes no knowledge of West’s presidential campaign efforts or who is behind them.
“No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We’ll have to see what happens,” Trump said at the White House on Wednesday, saying he liked the artist “very much.”
West’s candidacy is that of a spoiler and not a serious contender. When asked about the mathematical improbability of him having enough votes to win, West told Fortune: “I’m not here to argue with you. Jesus is king.”
But if West can siphon votes in a three-way race in enough precincts, it could hurt Biden in some key swing states.
I don’t seriously believe many people will vote for West; however, his campaign could serve as a distraction while the Trump campaign and its supporters seek to undermine the election through voter suppression. The most likely threat is that some may not vote at all — discouraged and distracted by rhetoric coming from Trump, West and others.
If America is going to recover from its health, economic and racial crisis there must be a change at the White House and in Congress. This is not the year to allow cynicism to run so deep that Trump wins re-election because many chose to sit out the election. The stakes are too high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.