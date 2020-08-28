Today marks the 57th anniversary of the March for Jobs and Freedom in which some 250,000 people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his historic “I have a dream” speech.
The 1963 march came after organized campaigns of restaurant sit-ins, Freedom Rides on interstate buses and bloody civil rights demonstrations. The march put pressure on the federal government to pass civil rights legislation.
After the march, King and other civil rights leaders met with President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson at the White House, where they discussed the need for bipartisan support of civil rights legislation. Though the legislation passed after Kennedy’s assassination, it reflected the demands of the march — specifically, the provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that outlawed segregation in schools, public places and jobs and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which made it illegal to do anything that might limit the number of people able to vote. After Kennedy’s assassination, Johnson also introduced the Great Society, anti-poverty and social welfare programs strongly supported by civil rights leaders.
On this anniversary day of Aug. 28, many will gather again in the nation’s capital to try to recapture the spirit and success of the 1963 March on Washington.
A new group of leaders and activists will hold a 2020 March on Washington to protest the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans who died at the hands of law enforcement and to call for police accountability and reform and to mobilize voters ahead of the November elections.
Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III will gather at the Lincoln Memorial “to restore and recommit to the dream” that King defined in 1963. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, the march will be both an in-person event and a virtual event streamed across multiple social media platforms.
Speakers will include the families of Floyd, Taylor, Eric Garner and others led by attorney Benjamin Crump, “who will address the senseless loss of Black lives at the hands of police and advocate for issues including police accountability, criminal justice reform, voter protection and more. Protesters and activists will gather at Lincoln Circle to hear the day’s programming before marching to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial,” according to the march’s website.
There are some similarities between the 1960s and today. Like the Floyd protest today, demonstrations in the 1960s were rooted in the struggle for Black citizenship and dignity and against racism.
There are also some key differences. More than 50 years after the march in 1963, a Black man has been elected president twice and a daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India has been nominated as the vice presidential candidate by one of the country’s two major parties. Yet despite these gains, this year’s march comes during a crucial election year in which a president seen as persistently inflaming an already volatile national racial climate is seeking to be re-elected.
The march also comes during the coronavirus pandemic, which has exposed continuing racial inequality, causing Black Americans and people of color to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, we know that Black Americans are more likely to have high rates of cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions than whites, in part due to structural inequities in access to critical resources necessary to maintain health,” said Enrique Neblett, professor of health behavior and health education at the University of Michigan.
“Another factor is occupational vulnerability. Black Americans are more likely than white Americans to hold jobs that are essential to the function of critical infrastructure. These are jobs that require continuous interaction with the public and, in some cases, don’t offer benefits such as paid vacation or the option to work from home,” said Neblett.
“Poverty is another social determinant of health, structured by institutional and systemic racism that has played a role in COVID-19 disparities. Lack of access to medical care to seek treatment, quality health insurance, healthy food, standard housing and clean water are all factors that can indirectly contribute to heightened vulnerability to exposure and infection and lead to negative COVID-19 outcomes,” said Neblett.
In 1963, at the age of 23, the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis was the youngest speaker at the march. Years later, Lewis talked about the importance of each generation rising to the moment to struggle for justice.
“Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation. What legacy do you want to leave behind?” Lewis asked.
The Black American struggle for freedom, justice and equality did not suddenly spring into existence with the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and ‘60s and was not the sole achievement of a few heroic leaders. It was part of a wider movement that began as early as the 1860s.
The struggle for racial justice remains, which is why there is still a need for a march in 2020.
The Civil Rights Movement gave Black Americans legal equality. However, Black Americans did not achieve economic equality, and to this day, many still face poverty and police harassment.
The coming weeks and months will determine if this summer of protest leads to police reform, investing in economically impoverished Black communities and other meaningful changes in laws and policies.
