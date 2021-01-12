For thousands of years, at the beginning of each New Year, we all make promises to ourselves to be better, to improve and accomplish some goal that eluded us in the previous year. It is a great tradition. The start of a new year is the perfect time for a fresh start. In addition to losing a few pounds and committing to exercise more, the New Year is a great time to reassess and reimagine your professional goals.
Just as losing weight requires discipline and commitment, so does success in your career.
Now is the perfect time to take stock of your career path. Are you where you want to be in your career? Are you doing the work that brings you joy? Whether you are a CEO, are self-employed or work in the mailroom or in environmental services, you control your success.
Every job requires preparation and the continual sharpening of your skills. Most importantly, everyone, needs a clear assessment of your skills and the value you bring to the organization. This understanding will protect you in uncertain times. And if we have learned nothing from the pandemic, we have learned how quickly and how unpredictably life can change.
As a result of the pandemic, many people now need to pivot and move to other opportunities because the job they loved and thought would never end, has gone. This New Year, invest in yourself. Take this time to assess your skills and determine to strengthen your skills. This is the key to enhancing your marketability. This is the key to controlling your value in the market.
Many opportunities exist to improve your skills at no class. If you are currently working most HR systems include training modules that you allow you to develop new skills and often receive a certification of your accomplishment.
If you are not working, investigate workforce development programs. Many programs, like Philadelphia OIC, are free. These programs are useful not only to enhance your existing skills but will also help you to create pathways to new opportunities. These trainings programs can help you reskill or gain new experiences to support your professional advancement. Seek out online certification programs, workshops and organizations that focus on workforce development and job training. Philadelphia OIC can help you with your development to and help you to secure a job.
When seeking professional development opportunities, focus on strengthening tangible skills. Create clear and actionable goals that are measurable. An action plan allows you to track your progress over the course of the year.
This action plan also will serve as a reference for you to share with your employer to demonstrate your growth. Whether it is completing a professional certificate or improving your performance metrics, being able to quantify and articulate your goals will show the value that you bring to the organization and keep you top of mind for other opportunities
A recent study by the Society of Human Resource Managers found that 48% of HR professionals believe that training existing employees is the most effective method to grow the company. There is proven value in training and promoting your own team.
Professional development increases employee retention and mission loyalty. It demonstrates to employees that they are valued and considered for career advancement opportunities before a wider, external net is cast.
As a provider of workforce development training, Philadelphia OIC must walk the talk. We are dedicated to encouraging our staff and our clients to advance their skills through training programs, webinars and industry-related workshops and conferences. We believe in continual learning and upskilling. It works for our team and our clients.
Employees who take ownership of their self-improvement and commit to prioritizing professional development are actively increasing the company’s collective knowledge. The result is that these companies have the latest insight and expertise to address challenges. Continual learning also enhances creativity and leads to innovative solutions and new opportunities. Everyone from the CEO to the newest entry-level employee benefits from professional development and continuous improvement.
With dedication and determination, the benefits are plentiful. Professional development opens the door to new opportunities, higher wages, promotions, job stability and job satisfaction
Professional development is a New Year’s resolution that you can keep. Investing in yourself is always worth it!
