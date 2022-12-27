Let’s begin in agreement. It’s more difficult than it should be to talk about drug use and addiction. This difficulty comes from different factors. For some, it’s hard to separate fact from widespread, “common sense” misinformation about drugs and drug users. For others, it’s simply too painful given the suffering of loved ones.
Then there are those who have both used or misused banned substances and, worse, endured the way our society treats people with those experiences. People with lived understanding have a more consequential choice to make in their willingness to discuss their story. Yet, the two of us are open as people who have struggled with addiction.
Between us we spent over a decade at the depths of those struggles, a time which, for Sarah, mostly meant living in various drug houses in Kensington. Since then, however, we have thrived for a combined 15 years in recovery and, more importantly, have collectively spent another decade working with people currently struggling, and on a larger scale, challenging the way our society views drug use, drug users and addiction.
It is with this context that we respond to “Reject Drug Injection Sites,” the featured editorial from Dec. 13, a harmful piece filled with both inaccuracies and malicious words aimed at those who struggle with addiction. While we don’t have space to address every way it propagated damaging stereotypes, we’ve selected a few to rebut.
Safe use sites and other harm reduction techniques already keep us safe
Every day, millions of people enjoy drugs at safe use sites. There, people use to reduce stress, to socialize, and for enjoyment. We call those spaces bars, and they serve a drug that is incredibly dangerous, killing over three million people a year worldwide. In the U.S. alone, the number of people struggling with alcohol use disorder, as reported by the National Institute of Health, is roughly 15 million.
Despite this, alcohol enjoys a celebrated place in our society, with a few accepted regulations including barring underage use and drinking before driving. While these measures are far from perfect and too often ignored, rarely do we hear demands for change.
Misconceptions about drugs and addiction fuel resistance to progress
When considering our approach to alcohol use compared to other substances, we must acknowledge the racist foundation of our country’s drug policy, and how these rules were explicitly designed to devastate particular communities. As we attempt to balance antiquated strategy against research and scientific study, we are seeing in real time how belief, and corresponding policy, evolve to better fit reality.
Almost two decades ago, Jay was arrested for drug use. The drug was marijuana, for which there is now a many-billion-dollar legal marketplace. Back then, arguments against legalization sounded remarkably like those used for other drugs today. Yet these changes arrived, and federal allowance appears forthcoming, a move now supported by almost 90% of Americans, according to recent Pew research.
While law enforcement-backed campaigns based in intentional dishonesty, including D.A.R.E and Just Say No, lectured that all drugs are alike and can “hook” you at first use, researchers including Columbia University’s Dr. Carl Hart are empirically disproving many of these fabrications.
Forced recovery as the only response to drug use is ineffective and inhumane
Now, consider the cruelty of forced treatment for all drug users, as endorsed by the editorial. No one would suggest sending armed officers into Xfinity Live and requiring everyone present attend treatment for alcohol use disorder, even if some fit the strict medical guidelines for that diagnosis. However, even for those few, coercion is clearly not the compassionate choice. Remove drugs from this example and it’s easier to understand.
Whether with failing grades, destructive eating habits, or religious indifference, humans are supremely obstinate to forced compliance. Studies repeatedly show that long-term success rates for those forced into treatment are abysmal and, given the traumatic experience that is treatment for many, can worsen already dire outcomes. This isn’t to say treatment shouldn’t be the goal for those who need and want it. We simply suggest love and patience for those who aren’t ready.
Dead people can’t recover
Which finally brings us to the sites themselves. Safe use sites for banned substances perform the important service of keeping our friends alive. While these sites are prevalent around the world, the U.S. has only two, both in New York. In their first year of operation, they reversed over 600 overdoses.
As we have both survived the uniquely hellish experience that is an overdose, we are examples of what can happen if people are given another chance. But with support, these sites can do so much more. From treating wounds to providing information on vetted rehab centers and medically assisted treatment options, they give those most vulnerable members of our community one thing few others provide: hope.
