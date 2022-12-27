Sarah Laurel is the founder and executive director of Savage Sisters, a Philadelphia-based recovery, housing and harm reduction outreach organization. Jay Shifman is a board member of Savage Sisters and the founder of the advocacy company Choose Your Struggle.

We know we can’t resolve every misunderstanding here. So we invite you to join us in attending a Savage Sisters outreach where you can see firsthand that many of your preconceived beliefs are born of stigma and misinformation. Denying evidenced-based progress in favor of the failed approach of the past is simply attempting to renovate our collapsed house with the oppressor’s tools. Only by acknowledging that the house is beyond repair can we move forward with the difficult but essential action of rebuilding to fit our needs. But we can only rebuild with your support.

Sarah Laurel is the founder and executive director of Savage Sisters, a Philadelphia-based recovery, housing and harm reduction outreach organization.

Jay Shifman is a board member of Savage Sisters and the founder of the advocacy company Choose Your Struggle.