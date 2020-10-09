When Thomas Jefferson, a framer of the Constitution, wrote that well-informed people “can be trusted with their own government,” he apparently underestimated Americans’ penchant for ignorance as the nation — despite having unlimited access to a free press — now finds itself at the mercy of a scapegoating president, a subservient attorney general and shameless lawmakers.
With the election just weeks away, the nation is in the thick of ongoing social unrest, the largest job losses since the 1930s, record-breaking wildfires, a looming Supreme Court confirmation fight and a catastrophic pandemic that is projected to claim more than 360,000 lives by year’s end.
Worse yet, the president of the United States admitted to Watergate journalist Bob Woodward in audio recordings that he intentionally downplayed the early stages of the novel coronavirus. In the wake of that revelation, thousands of his maskless supporters still flocked to rallies in Michigan and elsewhere.
If Donald J. Trump, with his undeniable bigotry and stupidity, stays in power by stoking the prejudices and fears of voters through false claims and empty promises, that could nudge journalism one step closer to irrelevance, seemingly proving that truth and facts do not matter in a civically ignorant society.
This disturbing scenario further underscores the urgency for promoting news literacy and toughening high school civics requirements as a starting point in producing an educated citizenry.
The public’s watchdogs can do only so much in facilitating a deliberative democracy when the large majority of citizens lack basic understanding of the branches of government, the purpose of a free press and their role in a democracy, explaining how corrupt officials gain and keep power.
This should alarm those of us who understand that democracy depends on informed people of diverse experiences and perspectives. The impact of ignorance on society is analogous to a cut that becomes infected and, when left untreated, grows and soon poisons the whole body.
The stakes couldn’t be higher as Republicans work to suppress mail-in voting and Russian operatives reportedly continue to sow the seeds of disinformation to help Trump, seen as a Kremlin puppet, steal the Nov. 3 election.
Adding fuel to the chaos, on a far-right website, longtime adviser and felon Roger Stone urged the president to declare martial law if he loses and to order the possible arrests of journalists and others. Seems like a wild idea, but conceivable.
In a 2012 “PBS NewsHour” interview, retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter with piercing foresight said a “democracy cannot survive too much ignorance,” warning that could give rise to a demagogue.
Four years later, Trump upset Hillary Clinton for the presidency. Since taking office, he has been repeatedly accused of violating the Constitution and endangering the country in a first term filled with scandals and dramas that included a House impeachment and subsequent Senate acquittal.
Covering Trump proves to be a slippery slope as he dominates and drives the daily news cycle with distractive tweets to crowd out important stories. This places outlets between a rock and a hard place on whether to cover or ignore his foolishness.
During his 2015 appearance on CBS “Face the Nation,” then-presidential candidate Jeb Bush said of Trump: “He’s playing you guys [media] like a fiddle, the press, by saying outrageous things and garnering attention. That’s his strategy, is to dominate the news.”
In an era of “fake news,” industry leaders should see this as an opportunity to promote media literacy through partnerships with journalism schools to equip people with the tools to navigate a hyperpartisan climate that blurs the line between credentialed journalists, partisan commentators and intellectually dishonest pundits.
To stem civic illiteracy, each state ought to mandate courses and a citizenship exam for high schoolers to graduate. According to the Center for American Progress, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, only 17 states require testing.
As the coronavirus forces the nation to reckon with deep-rooted systemic issues, there are encouraging signs as evidenced by the thousands of protesters who are marching against racism and police brutality in cities like Portland, showing that democracy is not a spectator sport.
“What is really needed to make democracy function is not knowledge of facts, but right education,” said Mahatma Gandhi, whose words of wisdom still resonate and bear relevance today.
