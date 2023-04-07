Recent efforts to erase Black history have a lot in common with the slogan of the totalitarian regime in George Orwell's "1984": "Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past." It's an effective strategy and, in the United States, it has been especially so when it comes to discussions of Black history. If the past contradicts your narrative about the present and the future, just erase it.

Take the presidential election of 1876, which was resolved by the Compromise of 1877. If you don't remember the details, you're not alone. This pivotal event is scarcely more than a footnote in most U.S. history classes. But its narrative provides lessons we need to fight the onslaught of truth-canceling legislation being introduced across the nation and already implemented in Florida.

Tom Hanks, an actor, filmmaker and author, and Jeffery Robinson, founder and executive director of "The Who We Are Project," collaborated on the new animated documentary "How to Rig an Election: The Racist History of the 1876 Presidential Contest."

