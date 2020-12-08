The national, state and local economies have been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political gridlock in Washington, D.C.
The incoming Biden administration has its work cut out for it. While an intensifying global pandemic is top of mind for the president-elect, the new administration must also be laser focused on restoring America’s economy. Nearly 31 million Americans continue to be unemployed. Unemployment in the African-American and Hispanic communities remains double the national average. These numbers are hard to fathom.
The consequence of double-digit unemployment is hunger and homelessness. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities using Census Bureau data collected in near real time from the weekly Household Pulse Survey found that 26 million adults do not have enough food and almost 16% of families with children are food insecure. Many Americans are making the virtually impossible choice between hunger and homelessness. Between February and October nearly 13.4 million families were behind on their rent or the mortgage.
Philadelphia exemplifies the devastating economic impact of the pandemic. It is estimated that the city has experienced more than $4 billion in economic loss. The impact on the hospitality and tourism industry is disastrous with more than 40% of restaurants unlikely to reopen. These numbers will continue to increase the longer it takes to control the pandemic.
The Biden administration must act quickly.
The most effective and the only sustainable way to eliminate poverty is with jobs that pay family sustaining wages. Now is the time to invest in workforce development programs to help Americans acquire new skills and get back to work.
President-elect Biden’s economic strategy starts with taking control of the pandemic. Without question, as Biden frequently states: “We can’t solve the jobs crisis until we solve the public health crisis.” The Biden administration plans to provide state, local and tribal governments with additional aid to extend COVID-19 crisis unemployment insurance to Americans who have lost their jobs. Additionally, under the Build Back Better Plan, Biden will focus on infrastructure, which includes the creation of 10 million clean-energy jobs, as well as on housing, education, economic fairness and health care. This proposal is appealing and has the potential to address many of the economic issues that we face.
However, to have real impact in the African-American and Hispanic communities, which have been hit harder than other communities, Biden must go further to launch a recovery that lifts all groups by investing in workforce development programs. The president-elect must support programs which provide the critical skills and job training necessary for our communities to recover from and thrive beyond the economic devastation of the pandemic.
Specifically, the Biden administration should create a workforce development council that is empowered to allocate funding to evidence-based workforce development programs, like Philadelphia OIC. The goal of such a council would be to train individuals for the jobs of today and tomorrow. The proposed council must include employer partners who will ensure that training programs are targeted to meet the employer’s needs. Equally as important, these employer partners must commit to hire these workers.
Workforce development programs which partner with employers to design training programs address the employers’ needs and have a higher rate of placement, have higher retention rates and create pathways for promotion and advancement.
Investing in workplace development programs is vital to our economic recovery. The economy has changed. Certain jobs will not return after the pandemic and many of the job opportunities that remain or will be created require new skills. This reality makes workforce training even more important.
There is no dispute that fighting the pandemic must be the immediate battle in which the Biden administration engages, as it will address both the public health and economic chaos. Chaos, however, also creates the opportunity for innovation. This chaos is creating an immediate opportunity to invest in proven and innovative workforce development programs. Such programs advance both racial and pay equity and ultimately make America stronger.
There is no true economic recovery without rethinking how we prepare our people for the work of today and tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.