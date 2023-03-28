How much money is a student’s future worth? Is it worth enough money to afford textbooks and state-of-the-art facilities? How about just safe facilities?
After a nearly decade-long lawsuit found that Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unconstitutional, the governor still only increased state school funding by enough to keep up with inflation, meaning that the answer to the above questions is a devastating “no”.
Just look at the disparities between districts that are more reliant on state funding and districts that are more reliant on local funding. As a Lower Merion High School student, I go to a school offering facilities such as a greenhouse and pool, but poorer schools cannot even ensure basic safety; in 2019, asbestos caused staff at Benjamin Franklin High School in Philly to be hospitalized for breathing complications.
The proposed increase in school funding will not translate to any additional spending power from state-sourced funding, which is especially important for the most underfunded school districts because they already pay higher school tax rates than wealthier districts. Instead of getting increased funding, Pennsylvania schools are stuck with more of the same unconstitutional school funding system. But how bad is that, really?
The new state budget will leave the vast majority of students in an underfunded school. Underfunded school districts educate 86% of Pennsylvania’s public school students. The Philadelphia School District, which educates the most students in Pennsylvania, is $1,003,502,449 below adequate funding, or $4,976 per student.
Pennsylvania is one of the most negligent states in the nation when it comes to school funding, covering only 38% of the costs of public education. We rank 44th in the country for the share of funding covered by the state.
Underfunding in our public schools causes decreased educational opportunity because schools don’t have the resources they need to educate their students. The average Philadelphia public school has only 27% of the recommended amount of books, but not enough money for any budget at all for books.
Additionally, 98% of schools tested in the Philadelphia School District had at least one water outlet with a significant amount of lead contamination. As the president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers remarked, “It’s reprehensible that so many of our buildings are over 100 years old and they have been neglected because of the lack of the appropriate money in the budget in order to maintain.”
Underfunding extends beyond Philly’s city limits and into some of its suburbs. The William Penn School District has no track or theater and inadequate mental health resources. The Upper Darby School District has to rent inadequate buildings outside the district due to overcrowding. The Pottstown School District does not offer any after-school activities.
Some argue that these shortfalls in school funding and services do not really matter in the big picture, but these shortcomings translate to decreased opportunity for children. For example, lead exposure increases the likelihood that a child will have a learning disability and decreases a child’s educational attainment.
Decreased educational opportunity has devastating consequences. Fewer than one in three third-graders in the Philadelphia School District read at grade level.
Increased school funding has been shown to have positive results. A 10% increase in per-student funding is associated with 7.25% higher wages and a 3.67% lower annual chance of adult poverty.
We need to ensure high-quality education in every school so that the Philadelphia region will provide economic opportunity and prosperity for generations to come, but many communities cannot afford the opportunities to make that vision possible.
A strong and interdependent regional economy means that we need educational opportunities in all areas, from urban cores to suburban towns. Constituents need to contact their legislators and tell them to support adequate funding in all schools by increasing state education funding.
While I go to a school that offers contemporary opportunities such as computer science, just 3 miles down the road, Overbrook High School students don’t even have the opportunity to take a class in precalculus. Pennsylvania must seize the opportunity provided by the school funding lawsuit verdict to truly provide a world class education system to all.
Gwen Shapiro is a 10th-grade student at Lower Merion High School who is passionate about equity and justice in all policy areas. Born in Philadelphia, she has been living in Lower Merion for eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.