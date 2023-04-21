At the Walt Disney Co., “The Empire Strikes Back” is more than a title of one of its “Star Wars” movies.

It also describes how Disney’s chief executive, Bob Iger, chastised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “anti-business and anti-Florida” in the latest round of a bitter public battle between the Republican governor and state’s biggest and arguably most popular corporation.

Clarence Page is a columnist at the Chicago Tribune.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.