One of my most heartwarming memories from elementary school was the day my gym teacher tossed the planned activities, turned on some hip-hop music and just let us dance. I smile thinking of us all jumping around wild, crazy, happy and free.

Today, as a professor of higher education, I still carry the fondness I had for hip-hop as a child into my professional work. I have spent over two decades developing hip-hop cultural initiatives on college campuses. Hip-hop has made my jobs feel like house parties and turned co-workers and students into homies. But its impact in education is more than personal.

Toby Jenkins of the University of South Carolina wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

