UN Youth Climate Advisers

Young people take part in a protest calling for the government to take immediate action against climate change in Cape Town, South Africa, in September. — AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File

 Nardus Engelbrecht

In the climate change discourse, Africa is typically cast as a victim. But what if it could instead become our hero?

The continent is suffering the consequences of the climate emergency, despite bearing little responsibility for the carbon emissions that have caused it. As of 2021, Africa had contributed just 2.8% of the world’s cumulative CO2 emissions — for context, the U.S. is responsible for roughly 25%. Africa faces extreme heat, food and water insecurity, increased diseases and changing weather patterns. Collectively, African economies have been losing between 5% to 15% of annual per capita growth in gross domestic product because of climate change.

Lara Williams is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering climate change. Bloomberg Opinion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.