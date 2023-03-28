Housing

Ready for a little good news? As investors take stock of the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank failure and wonder about broader fallout for the economy in the coming months, the housing market has delivered some reason for optimism.

The yearlong drag from the housing market slump is winding down. And while we probably won’t see housing suddenly rocket higher like it did in the middle of 2020, a stabilizing market will help counter any weakness stemming from regional banks.

Conor Sen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments. Bloomberg Opinion

