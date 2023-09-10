On Aug. 26, three African Americans were murdered at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, Florida, by a 21-year-old white gunman who then shot himself. The murderer was motivated, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters reported, by an “ideology of hate.” The shooting took place 15 months after 10 African Americans were murdered in another racially motivated shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.

Racial violence against Blacks has scarred America since the first slaves were forcibly shipped to America. The Jacksonville murders, for example, took place one day after the 63rd anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, where 200 Ku Klux Klan members armed with ax handles attacked Blacks holding a peaceful sit-in to protest segregation in Jacksonville.

TriceEdneyWire.com

