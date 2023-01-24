Interstate 81 Syracuse

Interstate 81 passes through downtown Syracuse, N.Y. On the west side of the roadway are the Pioneer Homes public housing projects. Hospitals, hotels and other buildings are visible on the east side. — AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

 Ted Shaffrey

Ryan Reft is editor and contributor for the forthcoming “Justice and the Interstates: The Racist Truth about Urban Highways” (Island Press, 2023) and 2020’s “East of East: The Making of Greater El Monte” (Rutgers Press) The Washington Post

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.