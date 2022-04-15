Effective Monday, April 18, Philadelphia will begin enforcing indoor masks again at all restaurants, shops, offices and other indoor public spaces.
Businesses can opt to require proof of vaccination instead of requiring masks.
Many Philadelphians probably met the city health department indoor mask announcement with a groan and pleas of not again. Some will rightfully question if city officials are overreacting. After all, Philadelphia is alone among major U.S. cities that are re-imposing indoor mask mandates. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March following new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that put less focus on case counts and more on hospital capacity. The CDC said at that time that with the virus in retreat, most Americans could safely take off their masks.
But Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s top health official.
Bettigole said she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. She said COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses April 18.
Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia and has become dominant in the U.S. in recent weeks.
“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” said Bettigole, noting that about 750 Philadelphia residents died in the wintertime omicron outbreak. “This is our chance to get ahead of the pandemic, to put our masks on until we have more information about the severity of this new variant.”
Philadelphia ended its indoor mask mandate March 2, and Bettigole acknowledged “it was wonderful to feel that sense of normalcy again.”
Confirmed cases have since risen to more than 140 per day — still a fraction of what Philadelphia saw at the height of the omicron surge — while only 46 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19. The CDC says community spread in Philadelphia remains low, a level at which the agency says that masking can be optional.
The restaurant industry pushed back against the city’s reimposed mask mandate, saying workers will bear the brunt of customer anger over the new rules.
“This announcement is a major blow to thousands of small businesses and other operators in the city who were hoping this spring would be the start of recovery,” said Ben Fileccia, senior director of operations at the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.
PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said that while it expects some increased transmission in the northern U.S. over the next several weeks, hospital admissions have remained low and “our team advises against required masking given that hospital capacity is good.”
Bettigole said requiring people to mask up will help restaurants and other businesses stay open, while a huge new wave of COVID-19 would keep customers at home. She said hospital capacity was just one factor that went into her decision to reinstate the mandate.
“I sincerely wish we didn’t have to do this again,” Bettigole said. “But I am very worried about our vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.”
Most of us don’t want to return to wearing masks again. We hoped that increased vaccinations would end the need to wear masks.
But at the same time we don’t want cases to continue rising. Hopefully the city’s indoor mask mandate will not need to last long. Meanwhile, Philadelphians must mask up again while in indoor public spaces.
