Medicare Drug Prices

Medicare will now be able to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, starting with 10 medications covered under Medicare Part D. — AP Photo/Elise Amendola, file

 Elise Amendola

For decades a cornerstone of my policy has been, and continues to be, ensuring all Pennsylvanians have access to quality and affordable health care. Achieving health equity mandates we address the social determinants of health and health disparities, which are considerably driven by a lack of equal access and affordability.

On Aug. 29, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced more federal action to increase access and affordability for Medicare recipients. Medicare will now be able to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, starting with 10 medications covered under Medicare Part D, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sharif Street represents the Third District in the Pennsylvania Senate.

