For decades a cornerstone of my policy has been, and continues to be, ensuring all Pennsylvanians have access to quality and affordable health care. Achieving health equity mandates we address the social determinants of health and health disparities, which are considerably driven by a lack of equal access and affordability.
On Aug. 29, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced more federal action to increase access and affordability for Medicare recipients. Medicare will now be able to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, starting with 10 medications covered under Medicare Part D, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.
I applaud President Joe Biden’s continued efforts to improve health equity for elder Americans. Citizens of all ages, not just here in Philadelphia but across the state and country, struggle to afford critical, lifesaving medications to help manage their chronic conditions. I’ve witnessed this as a young lawyer, during my time as president of the board of One Day at A Time Recovery Services and now as a state senator. It is routine for the most vulnerable in our communities to resort to rationing their medications or forgoing them altogether to pay their bills or put food on the table for their families. Health care is a human right, and as lawmakers it is our collective responsibility to work toward expanding health care accessibility and affordability for all.
Recently, I introduced PA Senate Bill 696, Pharmaceutical Transparency Legislation, which has received bipartisan support from my colleagues. This bill would require the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to collect, and make public, data pertaining to the cost of each drug produced by a pharmaceutical company. Too often, there is little information available to the consumer as to why they cost so much and almost no ability to negotiate price. I believe that transparency in drug pricing and affordability should be a priority.
Under my bill, pharmaceutical manufacturers will be required to annually report to the department the total cost of production for each drug they produce, including costs associated with:
Research and development.
Clinical trials and regulatory costs.
Materials, manufacturing and administrative expenses.
Costs paid by another entity, including governmental grants.
Other costs to acquire the drug, including the purchase of patents, licensing or acquisition costs.
Aggregate amount of manufacturer rebates.
Sen. Bob Casey, a vocal supporter of lowering drug prices and providing more access to life-saving treatment, is providing additional support at the federal level. I am proud to see the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act introduced in Washington. That legislation would prohibit the pharmaceutical industry from using anticompetitive practices that block competition and keep drug prices high.
These critical steps at the federal and state level are necessary and long overdue to help solve our drug pricing crisis while increasing access and affordability.
Together, we can help everyone see relief at the pharmacy counter.
Sharif Street represents the Third District in the Pennsylvania Senate.
