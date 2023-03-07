As a Philadelphia City Council member and chair of the Committee on Public Health and Human Services, it is my duty to stand up for the health and safety of all Philadelphians. As I work to promote an aggressive and comprehensive agenda to improve our city’s public health, I struggle with the fact that thousands live without quality health care in Philadelphia despite its reputation as one of the largest and best health care networks in the world.
In meetings with constituents, community leaders and physicians, I constantly hear about the toll that rising health care costs have taken on friends, family and loved ones. More specifically, the prices for life-saving medications used to treat complex chronic illnesses such as arthritis, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis and diabetes keep rising, leaving patients with the impossible choice of trying to scramble to cover the costs or forgo medication altogether at the expense of their health. Moreover, 15.4% of adults in Philadelphia have diabetes — leaving the city with the distinction of having the highest diabetes rate among 10 major U.S. cities. It is clear our community deserves and needs solutions.
As we wait for a long-term legislative solution, there have been ongoing efforts to help patients burdened with expensive ongoing health care costs. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, patient advocacy non-profits and charitable foundations have stepped in to support patients and their families with copay assistance saving programs. These programs are supposed to reduce out-of-pocket costs for medications and treatments. The objective is to count toward a patient’s insurance deductible, allowing them to hit their out-of-pocket maximum sooner, at which point insurance would cover the rest.
Beginning about five years ago, however, health insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) utilized a loophole in laws designed to ensure people have access to life-saving medicine. They found that if they labeled new treatments as “non-essential,” they did not have to count assistance provided on behalf of a patient toward a patient’s deductible. What is so frustrating about these co-pay accumulators is that close to 80% of the drugs that have been labeled as “non-essential” are life-changing for patients and have no generic alternative. So, if a patient wants to keep using what might very well be the best treatment for their disease, they will now be on the hook for thousands of dollars more for no good reason — something the average Philadelphian cannot afford.
Philadelphia is designated as the poorest of the largest U.S. cities, with 23.3% of residents living in poverty. When prescription drug prices continue to rise, medication adherence drops, causing countless preventable deaths. What’s more, we know this reality disproportionately affects our city’s most vulnerable communities, presenting itself not just as a health care issue, but a racial justice issue. For example, death rates from diabetes are 60% higher among Black residents compared with white residents in Philadelphia. The bottom line: The fact that so many of our residents are struggling with prescription drug prices is costing lives.
It is evident action must be taken to protect the health of Philadelphians by getting them access to the vital medications they desperately need at a fair price. Thankfully, legislation introduced at the state level in the form of S.B. 196 and H.R. 1664 would work to make this goal a reality by requiring insurers and PBMs to count any payment made by or on behalf of patients toward their out-of-pocket maximum, effectively banning the harmful practice of co-pay accumulators.
We won’t stop there. National legislation also has been introduced with bipartisan support in Congress in the form of H.R. 5801, the Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act. This vital legislation would amend the Public Health Service Act to apply additional payments, discounts and other financial assistance toward the cost-sharing requirements of health insurance plans, ultimately lowering the cost for life-saving treatments.
The Pennsylvania General Assembly and the U.S. Congress must act and pass legislation to take these big insurance companies to task and protect patients and consumers. Philadelphians’ lives very well depend on it.
