Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

CNN — Once upon a time — but really not all that long ago — Tommy Tuberville was a master salesman to young Black men in America’s inner cities.

This was before he became a United States senator with an indefensibly racist and transphobic track record. It was long before he argued that trying to diversify the military would only weaken it. And it was before he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that White nationalists aren’t necessarily racists. (He ultimately conceded under pressure that — okay fine— White nationalists are racists.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.