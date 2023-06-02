Sanda Dia, an engineering student at a prestigious Belgian university, hoped to join an elite fraternity. But the members subjected him to brutal hazing rituals that ended up killing him.

Dia, 20, was forced to swallow a live goldfish, drink large amounts of fish oil to vomit up the fish, and stay in a trench of extremely cold water, where the fraternity members urinated on him, in the middle of the winter. Dia, who was Black, collapsed and was taken to a hospital. He died two days later.

Victoria Bisset is a breaking-news reporter for The Washington Post's London Hub, covering the most urgent and consequential stories as they unfold on the European day.

