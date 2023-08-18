More than 1 million Americans told the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week that they aren’t willing to wait any longer.

Their comments insisting that EPA move forward quickly to cut carbon pollution from new and existing coal and natural gas-burning power plants were delivered in person in Washington by a coalition of a dozen national environment, environmental justice, and public health groups. It reportedly is the most public responses to a proposed environmental rule since President Joe Biden took office.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club, the nation’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization. He is a professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania and author of “Never Forget Our People Were Always Free,” published in January. TriceEdneyWire.com

