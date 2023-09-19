Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq. (Ret)

E. Faye Williams

Like many of our sisters who are doing their very best to do the right thing, I’ve had my fill of threats, too — one as late as the past week. Mine was simply a telephone call, but the person on the call let me know he knows who I am, what I represent, and how to reach me at home. It doesn’t bother me that the caller has my telephone number, but what is the point of all this sudden harassment of Black women?

We’ve listened to what our sister, District Attorney Fani Willis, has to endure as she tries her best to do her job. As she follows the law faithfully, she is facing scared small-minded men who try to change the laws to fit their purposes and try to frighten her so that she will allow obvious criminals to go free.

E. Faye Williams is president of the Dick Gregory Society. TriceEdneyWire.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.