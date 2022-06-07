On June 7, 1998, three men — two of them avowed white supremacists — lynched James Byrd Jr., a Black man, in Jasper, Texas. After beating him, they brutally and barbarically killed James by dragging him 3½ miles behind their truck, before dropping his body in front of an African-American church. Just a few months later, in October 1998, Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was beaten, tortured, and left to die tied to a barbed-wire fence.
The year before James and Matthew were murdered, legislation to expand and strengthen the existing federal hate crimes law had been proposed in Congress but did not pass. However, the murders of James and Matthew, motivated by hatred, led to the eventual passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act (the HCPA) almost 12 years later. The act extended existing law to include hate crimes based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability, and strengthened the existing federal hate crimes law.
Since the passage of the HCPA at the federal level, Pennsylvania inexplicably has not enacted a comprehensive hate crimes law that encompasses crimes based on sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability, despite efforts to do so. While a more comprehensive hate crimes law was proposed in Pennsylvania in 2019 by state Rep. Dan Frankel and state Sen. Larry Farnese, the bills were never taken up for a vote.
In that same time, the number of reported hate crimes in Pennsylvania has risen dramatically, up 98% from 2019 to 2020. And, as documented by the ADL, in 2021 Pennsylvania had the highest incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution of any state in the country, by a wide margin.
Across the country, in 2020, the number of hate crime murders was higher than it has been since before the HCPA was signed into law. Hate crimes against Black people rose more than 43% between 2019 and 2020 and against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders 61%. Antisemitic incidents rose to an all-time high in 2021, a 34% increase over 2020. Hate crimes based on gender identity rose 18% in 2019 and another 19% in 2020. In Wyoming, where Matthew Shepard was murdered, hate crimes were up 260% between 2019 and 2020.
We know that hate is rarely confined to just one group. The tragic racially motivated killing of innocent shoppers in Buffalo was foretold by a writing that attacked both Black people and Jews. White supremacists openly strike out not only against people of color, but also against members of the gender queer community.
It is clear, now more than ever, that it is time to address Pennsylvania’s weak laws against hate. This is not a discussion of policy, but of basic humanity. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a motto: Virtue, Liberty, and Independence. Those words ring hollow if many of our fellow residents live in constant fear of the growing problem of hate crimes being committed against them in an environment where their chosen government refuses to enact laws to protect their lives. We can do better, we should do better, and we must do better to push back against the growing threat of white supremacy and hatred. The Pennsylvania Legislature must act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.