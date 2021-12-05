A retrial in the hate-crime case against a former New Jersey police chief ended without a verdict Wednesday, a disappointing outcome.
A federal judge declared a mistrial after jurors couldn't reach a verdict in the trial of Frank Nucera, the former police chief of Bordentown, near Trenton. Nucera faced one count each of hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights, for allegedly slamming a handcuffed Black man’s head into a doorjamb in 2016 while two officers were escorting the man from a hotel. Nucera had pleaded not guilty.
The jury had begun deliberating Monday afternoon. In 2019, a separate jury deadlocked on the same charges but convicted Nucera of lying to the FBI and he was sentenced to 28 months in prison on that count.
Nucera has remained free on bail as the case has progressed. He retired in 2017 during the FBI investigation.
Nucera’s attorney, Rocco Cipparone, said in an email that the hung jury “confirms what we always contended: that there is substantial reasonable doubt as to the allegations that Mr. Nucera used excessive force on Mr. Stroye, did so because of his race, or that he even physically struck Mr. Stroye at all.
“It is our cautious hope that after almost five years of litigation including many motions, two lengthy hard litigated trials resulting in two mistrials, with the nature of the evidence and testimony, the government will choose not to retry Mr. Nucera for a third time,” Cipparone added.
The government will be well within its right to try Nucera a third time. The U.S. attorney's office didn't comment on the mistrial and said a decision hadn't been made on whether to retry Nucera a third time.
In the event of a mistrial, the defendant is not convicted, but neither is the defendant acquitted. An acquittal results from a not guilty verdict and cannot be appealed by the prosecution, overturned by the judge, or retried. When there is a mistrial, however, the case may be retried.
Most states require that juries vote unanimously to convict a defendant. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision for a guilty verdict – and also does not find the defendant to be not guilty – then this will be a hung jury and the judge can declare a mistrial.
Nucera will at least be held accountable for lying to the FBI about the incident.
The mistrial verdict is a disappointment because it simply means the jury could not reach agreement and left the question of Nucera’s conduct unresolved.
