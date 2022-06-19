Happy Father’s Day to all the men who are fathers and all well as those men who have assumed fatherly roles. On this day they should all be honored.
Today also marks Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
It was on June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to inform the enslaved African Americans of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended.
Last year, Congress and President Joe Biden moved swiftly to make Juneteenth a national holiday. It was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Longstanding attempts to make Juneteenth a federal holiday didn’t begin to gain traction until 2020, when protests sparked a nationwide push to address race after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the deaths of other Black people by police officers.
“George Floyd protests against police brutality brought awareness to Juneteenth because there were people of all races learning about its significance for the first time following a public push to self-educate and learn more about Black history, culture and injustices,” said Tremaine Jasper, a resident and business owner in Phoenix who has attended Juneteenth celebrations across Arizona with his family.
Some cities and states, including Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, have declared Juneteenth an official holiday, paying city employees and closing municipal buildings.
Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order in January 2021 to declare Juneteenth an official city holiday every year through the end of his term in 2023.
In 2019 Gov. Tom Wolf designated June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, creating a state holiday for employees under the governor’s jurisdiction.
We urge you to participate in the wide range of activities in Philadelphia to commemorate this celebration of Freedom.
