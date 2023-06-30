For Rent

The tight housing rental market is finally starting to ease.

The once red-hot U.S. apartment market has suddenly softened. Although many experts suggest this is due to a mix of factors that are largely temporary, there are reasons to believe that after a decade in which the market seemed to only get tighter, with apartment construction struggling to keep pace with demand, we’re in for a prolonged period with more balance than any time since the mid-2000s.

Why? Well, demographic trends are beginning to favor homeownership over renting. Plus, with overall population growth slowing there shouldn’t be the same need to increase the supply of rental housing like there was in the 2010s.

Conor Sen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments.

Bloomberg Opinion

