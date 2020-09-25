Robert Alexander is a professor of political science and founding director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University. David B. Cohen is a professor of political science and interim director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron. CNN Prior to Ginsburg’s death, polling showed that voters preferred Biden choose the next Supreme Court Justice. Just as the power to fill vacancies on the court was a motivating factor for Republicans in 2016, it is likely the same issue could provide a significant boost to Democrats this year. This is especially likely if Republicans continue to move forward with a Trump nomination.

Robert Alexander is a professor of political science and founding director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University. David B. Cohen is a professor of political science and interim director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron.

CNN