Where should we be focusing our attention as a community at this point in the COVID-19?
First, while we are all waiting this out, I have only one piece of advice that will help you make it through this: Act like you have been already infected with the virus.
I know, it sounds strange. Quickly, let me just say that, if you act like you have it, you’re going to do the right thing.
You’ll self-isolate; you’ll stay away from everybody; you won’t allow anyone to come near you; and you will follow all the precautions, as well as eat, rest and nourish your spirituality. It’s just that simple.
Now as we are witnessing protests all over the country, demanding that states reopen the country, the African-American community is collectively wondering, “how in the world are we going to out of this mess?”
So, here’s the deal. My concern is what health and wellness will actually look like for us in this country.
What we’re seeing happen around is a pandemic that is straining the human and financial resources of the entire public health system. Medical personnel are being shifted and “redeployed” to augment and help expand the capacity, and capability, of an already overburdened and costly medical industry.
Think about it for a moment. We spend over $3 trillion annually on health care in this country. That’s (according the Bureau of Labor Statistics latest figures from 2018) more than $8,045 for every man, woman and child in this country; yet we still didn’t have enough people, equipment or money to accommodate our health care and public health needs during this crisis. Can you even imagine, before all this, hearing about ICU nurses not having enough protective gear? (Side note: I bet you we wouldn’t run out of bombs and bullets if we were at war with another country.)
Meanwhile, a percentage (probably larger than we realize) of the health care workforce, whatever setting that they are working in, is either sick, dead, burned-out or grieving the loss of a close loved one. Either way, as we come out of this, we will have fewer doctors and nurses, as well as other allied health professionals. This, among the other challenges we face as a collective community, is what we need to pay close attention to a,d focus on.
There is universal agreement that Africans Americans suffer, disproportionately, with chronic conditions. Put another way; we have higher rates of high blood pressure, arthritis, asthma, cancer, COPD, diabetes and some viral diseases such as hepatitis C and HIV/AIDS. What’s not universally agreed upon is that the racial gap in health outcomes is, in large part, the result of the impact and effect of the structural racism that is a thread in the African-American experience for over 400 years.
Regardless of your opinion of the “why” it’s like this, I say we look at the “what” is happening to us now. Don’t accept that poverty and lack of education are the reasons COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in our communities. CNN reported that in 2018, the Black poverty rate was 20.8%, which was unfortunately more than double the white rate of 10.1%, but still leaves nearly 80% of African Americans in the middle and upper classes. Like whites, Blacks are also more likely these days to live in suburbs (39%) than in cities (36%). Another 15% live in small metropolitan areas and 10% in rural regions. OK?
The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that 45% of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital were white, compared to 33% who were Black. What does it all mean? All of us either know, or have heard, how sick you have to be in order to be admitted to a hospital during these times. Black folks make up around 13% of the nation’s population, according to 2016 Census Bureau estimates. So, if we are 33% of the folks in the hospital, then we are truly vulnerable, and chronic conditions put at even higher risk; 60% of all deaths are due to chronic diseases.
The point of this column is twofold.
No one knows how long this pandemic will last. As long it is here, as a community, African Americans are a vulnerable population. Special attention must be paid to your own chronic condition, or of a family member. Be sure to follow your treatment plan, and keep track of your doctor or usual place of primary care. Know how, where and when you can access them. Monitor your medication supply and pay attention to any changes in hours or policies (mail, delivery, etc.). Be supportive if you are in the home with someone who has a chronic condition.
Secondly, this, too, shall pass. We need to be mindful of the primary care that will be available as this crisis passes. It will be almost impossible for this country to ever “return to normal.” Our health care system will not look like it used to. What will become of the primary care that is essential in the successful management of chronic conditions? Will there be enough primary care doctors? Are the neighborhood clinics that will close due to the financial impact of COVID-19?
This, my friends, is where I think our heads and hearts should be.
